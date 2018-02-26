Huawei MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 launched at MWC 2018: Price, specs and features

Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company’s first notebook to feature a FullView Display. The laptop sports a metallic body design and is 14.6mm thin. Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company’s first notebook to feature a FullView Display. The laptop sports a metallic body design and is 14.6mm thin.

Huawei MateBook X Pro and MediaPad M5 series have been announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. The MateBook X Pro is an ultra-slim, 13.9-inch notebook that comes with a FullView 3K touch-screen with 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio. “The HUAWEI MateBook X Pro and HUAWEI MediaPad M5 Series are at the forefront of a new generation of mobile computing that empowers every aspect of your life,” Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group said in a press statement.

Huawei MateBook X Pro

Huawei MateBook X Pro is the company’s first notebook to feature a FullView Display. The laptop sports a metallic body design and is 14.6mm thin. It weighs 1.33 kg. The MateBook X Pro is available in two colour options – Space Gray and Mystic Silver. Huawei MateBook X Pro is powered by the 8th Generation Intel Core i7/i5 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX150 GPU. It features 2GB GDDR5.

Huawei MateBook X Pro comes with Dolby Atmos sound system with Dolby Atmos and custom speakers. backed by a 57.4Wh battery, the laptop is said to offer up to 12 hours of 1080p video playback, 14 hours of regular work or 15 hours of webpage browsing. The device features the super-fast power button 2.0 which is said to enable login in 7.8 seconds from power off, and 6.6 seconds from hibernation. Huawei MateBook X Pro supports USB-C fast charging and Huawei Share technology that lets users exchange photos and files, without the need of USB compatibility. The company says it offers Wi-Fi transfer speed up to 20Mbps.

Huawei MediaPad M5 series

Huawei MediaPad M5 series comes in two variants – one with 8.4-inches screen and another with 10.8-inch display. Both the variants support 2K resolution display with ClariVu 5.0 technology. The MediaPad M5 sports 2.5D glass screen and a metal unibody design, available in Champagne Gold and Space Gray colour options.

The MediaPad M5 8.4-inch version packs two speakers, while the 10.8-inch option has four speakers, tuned by Harman Kardon and Huawei Histen for 3D sound. The MediaPad M5 is powered by the Kirin 960 series processor and runs EMUI 8.0. Battery on the 8.4-inch MediaPad M5 is 5,100 mAh, while the bigger variant is backed by a 7,500 mAh battery. The tablet supports Huawei’s QuickCharge technology.

The 10.8-inch MediaPad M5 supports ‘Desktop View’ experience with a Taskbar and easy access to files for sharing and editing. It features ‘Pogo Pins’ that allow a keyboard to be connected. The MediaPad M5 Pro also comes with Huawei M-Pen, said to feature 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Huawei MateBook X Pro, MediaPad M5 series price

Huawei MateBook X Pro price starts at Euros1499 for the base model with i5 processor and 256GB storage. The one with i7 and 512GB storage is priced at Euros1899. The WiFi option (4GB+32GB) of MediaPad M5 8.4-inches comes at Euros349. The LTE variant starts at Euros399. Huawei MediaPad M5 10.8-inches WiFi model is priced starting at Euros399, while the LTE model will be available at a starting price of Euros449. The starting price for WiFi model of MediaPad M5 Pro 10.8-inches is Euros499. The LTE variant starts at Euros549.

