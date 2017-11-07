Huawei Fit, Band 2 and Band 2 Pro launched in India, price starts at Rs 4599

Huawei Fit is priced at Rs 9999, while the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro at Rs 6999 and Rs 4599 respectively. Huawei Fit is priced at Rs 9999, while the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro at Rs 6999 and Rs 4599 respectively.

Huawei has added three new wearable devices in its current portfolio, with the release of the Fit, Band 2 and Band 2 Pro. All three fitness trackers will be made available across all major cities in traditional watch retail stores as well as multi-brand electronic outlets in the country. Huawei Fit is priced at Rs 9999, while the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro at Rs 6999 and Rs 4599 respectively.

Huawei Fit is an activity tracker that can also be used as a smartwatch, thanks to a watch-style design. Having a circular design and black-and-white, always-on screen, the device appears to be simple in nature. The company says the Fit will be available in two sizes and three colours – Black, Blue and Orange. Given that the device is pitched as a fitness tracker, it is bound to measure distance, steps, calories, duration of sleep. The watch-style activity tracker also features a heart rate scanner.

With the Fit also being a smartwatch, it is capable of providing alerts and notifications for calls and text messages. The company touts the Fit can last for six days with normal use and up to 30 days in standby mode. Huawei Fit was originally launched in the US, back in 2016.

Besides launching the Fit activity tracker, Huawei is also bringing the Band 2 and Band 2 Pro to India. Both the wearables have a built-in heart rate scanner, and plus an always-on POLED display. They are compatible with smartphones running Android 4.4 or higher and iOS 8.0 or higher. Out of the two fitness trackers, Huawei Band 2 Pro is certainly a bit more advanced. It’s marquee features include a built-in GPS, and a ‘Professional Run Coach’ . The battery is 105mAh and should last around 21 days on standby or 7 days on a regular use. It will be available in two colour options – Smart Black and Bold Red.

