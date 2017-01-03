HTC will not announce Vive 2 at CES 2017, confirms company

HTC Vive Virtual Reality (VR) system started shipping in 2016 at a price of 9. It uses Valve’s Steam VR for its VR experience. HTC Vive Virtual Reality (VR) system started shipping in 2016 at a price of 9. It uses Valve’s Steam VR for its VR experience.

HTC has confirmed it will not announce its Vive 2 at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company, in an official statement to Upload VR said, “There is no truth to the rumor of launching Vive 2 at CES 2017.” Earlier reports suggested HTC will showcase its next-generation VR at CES 2017.

While PC-based VR headsets from the likes of HP, Asus or Lenovo are expected at CES, a second generation HTC Vive VR headset is unlikely to make an appearance. “At Vive, we are laser focused on building out a strong and growing ecosystem for current and future Vive owners so they can experience the best room-scale VR with the most compelling content available,” HTC’s statement reads.

CES 2017 starts on January 5 in Las Vegas and ends January 8. Other major announcements in the virtual segment (VR) are expected to come from Qualcomm, which recently announced a partnership with Lionsgate to unleash a Power Rangers VR experience based on the upcoming film. The demo zone for the same will be open at CES 2017.

HTC Vive Virtual Reality (VR) system started shipping in 2016 at a starting price of $799. HTC Vive uses Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its VR experience. It has full room scale 360 degree solution with tracked controllers that will let users walk around and explore virtual space and inspect objects from all angles. HTC recently announced the launch of Vive Studios for the development of company’s virtual reality content.

