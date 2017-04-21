HTC Vive launched in India at Rs 92,990; will be Amazon exclusive

HTC Vive come features hundreds of VR apps and a variety of immersive content that can be accessed via Viveport. HTC Vive come features hundreds of VR apps and a variety of immersive content that can be accessed via Viveport.

HTC has announced the launch of their virtual reality (VR) headset Vive in India. HTC Vive will be available for pre-order starting April 22, exclusively on Amazon. It is priced at Rs 92,990. Vive’s website will go live on April 25.

“We are delighted to launch Vive in India. Vive has totally transformed the way we interact with the world, bringing ultimate mainstream experience to the consumer. Now consumers and developers can experience immersive virtual reality in a way that reshapes human imagination beyond boundaries,” Faisal Siddiqui, President-South Asia, HTC said.

HTC Vive uses Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its VR experience. The device ships with wireless VR controllers, room scale movement, and headset that features built in camera. The full room scale 360 degree solution in Vive along with tracked controllers lets users walk around and explore virtual space from all angles. The headset features high quality graphics, 90 frames per second video and high audio fidelity.

Amazon is offering free shipping as well as two VR experiences – Everest VR and Richie’s Plank experience. The Everest VR experience uses a sequence of immersive first person locations to lets users feel what it is like to climb Mount Everest. Richie’s Plank experience makes users walk a plank that is 80 stories high above the ground and then let them walk on it to the end.

HTC Vive come features hundreds of VR apps and a variety of immersive content that can be accessed via Viveport. Viveport is HTC’s global virtual reality app store. It consists of a collection of VR apps and content across a number of categories such as education, design, art, social, video, music, sports, shopping and more.

