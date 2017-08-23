HTC Vive gets Rs 16,000 price-cut in India, now available at Rs 76,990

HTC Vive has announced a price-cut of Rs 16,000 for Vive in India. HTC Vive uses Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its VR experience. HTC Vive has announced a price-cut of Rs 16,000 for Vive in India. HTC Vive uses Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its VR experience.

HTC Vive has announced a price-cut of Rs 16,000 for Vive in India. Now Vive will be available for Rs 76,990 instead of Rs 92,990. Vive is offering a free trial of Viveport Subscription on purchase of the Vive headset. HTC Viveport is company’s global app store. It offers apps and contents across categories such as education, design, sports, health, fashion, travel, news, shopping, video etc.

Using the Viveport, people can choose up to five titles per month to experience along with copies of popular VR content pieces. This includes Google’s Tilt Brush, Everest VR, and Richie’s Plank Experience. More than 3,600 titles are available across Steam and Viveport for users to experience. Viveport Subscription consists of over 250 pieces of curated content.

“Our goal at Vive has always been to offer the best and most advanced VR system and drive mass market adoption for VR across the globe,” said Cher Wang, Chairwoman, HTC. “We’re continuing to deliver on that commitment with this new price for Vive, making VR more accessible to a broader audience and driving the entire VR industry forward,” he added.

HTC Vive uses Valve’s Steam VR tracking and input technologies for its VR experience. The headset comes with a built-in camera. Other features include wireless VR controllers, and room scale movement. People can around a room and explore virtual space from all angles thanks to full room scale 360 degree solution and tracked controllers. HTC Vive headset features high quality graphics, 90 frames per second video and high audio fidelity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd