HTC all set to announce something ‘for U’ on January 12

HTC has sent out invitations for an event to be held on January 12, sparking speculation that the company has something new to showcase. The invitation has the words “for U” on a blue background. The company didn’t specify any real information about the forthcoming product.

It’s unclear what HTC is planning to launch on January 12. However, the timing is interesting. The event comes immediately after CES 2017 and before MWC 2017.

HTC could be unveiling its new smartphone, which is thought to be codenamed HTC Ocean. It’s highly possible the blue background could signify the incoming of next flagship handset from HTC’s kitty.

Over the past few months, we have been hearing a lot about a mid-range smartphone called HTC X10. According to GSM Arena, the phone is likely to come a 5.5-inch FHD display, an octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor, 3GB RAM and a 13-megapixel camera with OIS. Though it’s hard to believe that HTC would be hosting a press event for a device with mediocre specifications. That, however, seems unlikely at the moment.

Other than smartphones, HTC has been actively involved into the VR market. HTC Vive, the Valve-powered VR headset, which sells for $799, seems to be selling pretty well. Reports suggest that 140,000 units of HTC Vive have been sold since it launched in April. First spotted by Tech Crunch, this figure came from Chinese website 87870 via chairman Cher Wang. For a high-priced PC peripheral – which also requires users to have an expensive PC- sales figures are encouraging. Last month, HTC also announced Vive studios, its own VR game and app studio. That means HTC is indeed serious about the VR market.

Or maybe HTC could be planning to enter a new product category. The company in the past have ventured into unexplored market, as in the case of action cameras, with HTC Re.

Are we going to see HTC making drones? Again, we still don’t know. We’ll have to wait until January 12 to find out.

