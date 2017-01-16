HP Z2 Mini workstation launched, and it is only 2-inches in height

HP Z2 Mini workstation has been unveiled in India and will be available from January 25. HP Z2 Mini workstation has been unveiled in India and will be available from January 25.

HP has unveiled the Z2 Mini workstation in India at a starting price of Rs 72,000. According to HP, the Z2 Mini delivers server-grade power in a 2.3 by 8.5 inch package, and this is designed for users in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and other compute-intensive industries. The mini workstation is only 2.3-inches high, and according to the company this is 90 per cent smaller than a traditional business-class tower.

“Today designers want sleek, innovative and powerful workstations that enable new experiences. Designed for the workspace of the future, HP Z2 Mini Workstation is remarkably versatile and it showcases next level power by offering twice the power of a business-class mini PC, a key for designers. It is the result of HP engineers and designers reinventing the concept of a workstation by rethinking its shape, size and look while adding functionality to enable new use case,” said Ketan Patel, Senior Director – Personal Systems Business, HP Inc India in a press release.

According to HP, the Z2 Mini is shorter than a cup of espresso but can run Windows 10 Pro or Linux, and comes equipped with next generation Intel Xeon processors, NVIDIA professional graphics. It also has the HP Z Turbo Drive for handling large files quickly.

The company says the Z2 Mini is designed for workplaces where space is limited, and the “incredibly compact form factor resembles more a super computer from the future than a PC of today.” The workstation has its owncustom designed fans and a cooling system for whisper-quiet acoustics, and according to HP, this one is 63 percent quieter than an HP business-class mini PC.

HP Z2 Mini Workstation will be available in India January 25 onwards at a starting price of Rs 72,000.

