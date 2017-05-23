HP Spectre x2, ENVY x360, ENVY laptop series launched at Cannes Film Festival

The detachable keyboard of HP Spectre x2 provides a strong magnetic force to stay attached in any mode, along with a full-sized keyboard and responsive glass trackpad. The detachable keyboard of HP Spectre x2 provides a strong magnetic force to stay attached in any mode, along with a full-sized keyboard and responsive glass trackpad.

HP Inc has launched new premium portfolio series of Spectre x2, ENVY x360 and ENVY laptops at the 14th Cannes Film Festival. Spectre x2 runs on 7th Generation Intel Core processors, has stainless steel hinges and Windows Ink certified pen – a pressure sensitive device that creates a wide range of artistic effects, from varying line weights to creating subtle shading and colouring.

The pen’s U-shaped stainless steel kickstand — with the ability to function from flat up to 165 degrees — is optimised for inking in several angles. The device has a 12.3-inch diagonal 3K2K (3,000 x 2,000) display with six million pixels giving users better screen readability and visibility.

The detachable keyboard provides a strong magnetic force to stay attached in any mode, along with a full-sized keyboard and responsive glass trackpad.

Spectre x2 has a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP WDR wide-view front shooter and an Infrared (IR) camera for Windows Hello biometric authentication. It has an eight-hour battery life and HP Fast Charge technology that charges the laptop from 0 per cent to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

The HP ENVY 13 and ENVY 17 laptops offer a durable metal chassis in natural silver and silk gold colours. The devices have sleek angular lift hinges that allow the fan to easily circulate air while offering a more comfortable typing experience.

Boasting an Ultra-HD display with more than eight million pixels and quad speakers with discrete amplifiers, the device offers an HD WDR camera with wide viewing angels and are fitted with Intel Core-i3, Intel Core-i5 and Intel Core-i7 processors.

The HP ENVY x360 15.6-inch diagonal convertible is redesigned to pack the technology and versatility needed to be a laptop or a tablet.

Offered in dark ash silver and natural silver colours, the laptop has a micro-edge display, unibody aluminum chassis and fluid geared hinge that provide quality and durability to it.

Windows Ink Certification with N-tig stylus makes taking notes easier while the UHD IPS display option gives more than eight million pixels.

Specially designed for prosumers, the laptops can easily multitask with the latest Intel Core-i5 and Intel Core-i7 and AMD A9, A12 and FX processors.

“The Spectre and ENVY premium lineup of PCs inspire the imagination and enable filmmakers and artists to reinvent and create,” Ron Coughlin, president of Personal Systems, HP Inc, said in a statement. HP’s first luxury detachable designed for Windows Ink, Spectre x2 delivers a precise pen experience.

While HP Spectre x2 will be available in June starting at price of $999.99 and at Best Buy, starting at $1,299.99, HP ENVY x360 15 will cost users a minimum of $899.99 and at Best Buy, starting at $829.99.

HP ENVY 13, which will also be available in June, starts from $1,049.99 and HP ENVY 17 laptop is available starting from $999.99 and at Best Buy, starting at $1,049.99.

