HP revs up Z4 workstation, unveils VR headset

HP on Tuesday announced that it will power its bestselling performance workstation HP Z4 with a choice of Intel Xeon or Core X processors that will support dual extreme graphics. The company also showcased its virtual reality (VR) headset. HP Z4 Workstation is now available with a starting price of $1,499. HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset – Professional Edition – is scheduled for availability in March for $449.

“The revamped Z4 workstation, along with our latest HP Windows Mixed Reality Headset and new customer-friendly VR solutions and services, will transform the way products across industries are developed,” Xavier Garcia, Vice President and General Manager, Z Workstations at HP Inc told reporters during the annual “SOLIDWORKS World 2018” conference by Dassault Systemes.

“Over the past year, HP has launched the world’s most powerful workstation, the most powerful detachable PC and the first-ever professional VR backpack. Today’s news reflects our focus on continuously raising the bar with a portfolio of workstations and VR capabilities that will enable amazing new experiences and define the future of computing,” Garcia said.

The HP Z4 Workstation, ideal for engineering, simulation, rendering and virtual reality, delivers compelling performance for a range of applications. The HP Z4 Workstation can easily handle tasks that require high frequency processing, multiple CPU cores and dual high-powered GPUs.

Besides the workstation class Intel Xeon W processors, the Z4 Workstation can be now configured with the Intel Core X processors available with up to 18 cores and up to two extreme graphics GPUs for disruptive performance. Meanwhile, HP’s Windows Mixed Reality Headset delivers an immersive experience with its 1440×1440 resolution per eye and up to a 90Hz refresh rate.

Users can enjoy the six degrees of freedom, no tracking boundaries and the included wireless motion controllers. This headset comes with easy to clean, replaceable face cushions. It also uses a double-padded headband, easy adjustment knob and front-hinged display for a superb experience for one or more users.

The company also shared details on the HP VR Launch Kit for Unreal Engine. HP is also extended its Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) offering to VR solutions. This one-stop solution helps companies manage their multi-OS and multi-device environments combining predictive analytics and proactive endpoint and security management for a fixed price per device.

