HP Omen X gaming lineup launched in India, along with Mixed Reality headset

HP has launched a new line of gaming products under its Omen series in India, which include a 17-inch laptop, a desktop, and the VR-focused backpack PC. The company also launched a Windows Mixed reality headset in the market. The Omen X notebook price in India starts at Rs 210,990 and will be available from March 20. The high-end gaming desktop price in India starts at Rs 449,999 and will go on sale in India from June. The Omen X Compact Desktop with VR Backpack is now available for sale starting at Rs 294,998. HP Windows MR Headset will be available in the market starting at Rs 51,187.

First up is the Omen X laptop, which comes with a 17-inch display and is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor. It also boasts a mechanical keyboard with 2.5mm key travel and RGB LED per key. The Omen 17 also gets new display option, including a 1080p panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Omen X Compact Desktop is a backpack PC for virtual reality. It is essentially a PC that could be worn on your back. Previously it was introduced as a mere concept PC. HP says its wearable PC is targeted at VR enthusiasts. The Omen X Compact Desktop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor and overclocked Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics. It will work with HP’s Mixed Reality headset as well as the HTC Vive.

HP also launched a Windows Mixed Reality headset, which promises to blend both virtual reality and augmented reality technologies together. Mixed reality combines VR and AR to blend the digital world with the physical worlds. The other new Omen products that were launched were the new desktop featuring up to dual Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 graphics, Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 2TB HDD, and 128GB SSD. It runs on Windows 10 operating system.

