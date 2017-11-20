HP Omen 15, Omen 17 gaming laptops launched in India, price starts at Rs 80990

HP Omen 15 and 17 laptops are targeted at the hardcore gaming community. HP Omen 15 and 17 laptops are targeted at the hardcore gaming community.

HP has launched a new range of gaming laptops under its Omen range, the Omen 15 and 17. Both laptops come with high-resolution displays with optional G-Sync technology, and takes advantage of Nvidia’s 10 Series GTX graphics along with a single-access service panel to upgrade RAM and storage. HP says it has “re-designed” and “re-engineered” its Omen range from the ground up.

HP Omen 15 range starts from Rs 80,990, while the Omen 17 is available with a starting price of Rs 1,59,990. Accessories are sold separately, like the Omen 600 Mouse, which can be bought at Rs 4,999, while the Omen 800 Headset is available for Rs 6,999. These gaming laptops are available across retail locations and at HP stores through out the country.

The base variant of the Omen 15 includes an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB DDR4 memory, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics, and 1TB 7200RPM HDD storage. The base variant of the Omen 17, on the other hand, packs a powerful Intel Core i7-7700HQ, 16GB DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 graphics, and 1TB 7200RPM HDD storage. The 17-inch variants are also VR capable.

Gamers can use the enhanced audio devices provided by Omen’s DTS Headphone: X port, that provides surround sound across headsets. They can also use the integrated HP Dual Speakers, that provides audio from Bang & Olufsen-backed speakers, supported by HP Audio Boost technology. Meanwhile, the keyboard has its WASD keys accented red, and dragon-red backlights with three backlight options, including a white backlight for easy identification.

