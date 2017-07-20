Honor Band 3 with heart rate sensor officially launched in India at Rs 2,799

Honor Band 3 comes in three colour options – Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, and Classic Navy Blue. It will be available on Amazon India starting the midnight of July 20. Honor Band 3 comes in three colour options – Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, and Classic Navy Blue. It will be available on Amazon India starting the midnight of July 20.

Honor, Huawei’s sub-brand has announced the launched of Honor Band 3 in India. Honor Band 3 comes with heart rate tracker as well, and it costs Rs 2,799. Other features of the smart band includes walking/running tracking, advanced sleep tracking and notification alerts. Honor Band 3 features 50 meter water resistance and is claimed to offer 30 days battery life on a single charge. It will be available on Amazon India starting the midnight of July 20.

Honor Band 3 comes in three colour options – Carbon Black, Dynamic Orange, and Classic Navy Blue. Initially, only the Carbon Black colour variant will be up for grabs, while the other two colour options will be available during the week of Raksha Bandhan and Independence Day. The Band 3 comes with a service warranty of 12 months.

Honor Band 3 packs various swimming modes to track swim time, calories burned and more. The band gets five zones to track workouts more accurately – warm-up, fat burning, aerobic, anaerobic and extreme. Other features include automatic recognition of burnt calories, measuring the distance and intensity of activities. There’s also a real-time running plan for users.

Huawei Honor Band 3 supports notification alerts like caller ID, emails, call rejection, social media and calendar alerts. The device comes integrated with Huawei TruSleep tracking technology that gives users a comprehensive sleep monitoring statistics including deep and REM sleeps as well as sleep interruptions. Further, based on the data, it offers analysis as well as suggestions.

In terms of specifications, the Honor Band 3 comes with 0.91-inch PMOLED Display with a resolution of 128 x 32 pixels, Accelerometer, heart rate sensor, PPG Cardiotachometer, and 105mAh battery. It supports Bluetooth 4.2, and weighs about 18 grams. The Band 3 is compatible with Android 4.4 or later as well as iOS 8.0 or later.

“Focused on innovation and customer-centricity, Honor is committed to introducing meaningful products. Wearable technology is changing the world really fast as they provide us with vital information that can help us live better. The new Honor Band 3 is equipped with smart technology to help people use intelligent trackers to keep a close watch on their fitness statistics.” said P. Sanjeev, Vice President – Sales (Huawei & Honor Consumer Business).

