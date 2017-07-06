Honor Band 3 with 30 day battery life launched in India, will be exclusive to Amazon India

Honor Band 3 goes head-to-head with Xiaomi Mi Band 2 in the budget fitness tracking market. Honor Band 3 goes head-to-head with Xiaomi Mi Band 2 in the budget fitness tracking market.

Huawei’s online brand Honor has a new fitness band to offer , and it’s coming to India later this month. The company has launched the water-resistant Honor Band 3, which offers basic features you would expect from an affordable smart band these days. It will be sold exclusively through Amazon.in.

It’s a basic looking fitness band that can accurately monitor heart rate, track sleep quality, cycling, and also let you take calls. It supports 50-meter water resistance capability and comes in three colour options: Dynamic Orange, Classic Navy Blue, and Carbon Black.

The entry-level fitness tracker features a 0.9-inch P-OLED display to give you all the information, and the band will take 90 minutes to charge the 100mAh battery. The company says the fitness band will last up to 30 days on a single charge.

There’s no GPS on board – as you’d probably expect from an entry-level fitness tracker. The band will work with any phone running Android 4.4 or iOS 8 or above. Honor Band 3 connects to your phone via Bluetooth 4.2 to ensure a quick and easy pairing process.

So while the company isn’t telling at what price it will bring the Honor Band 3 to India, the fitness tracker should cost under Rs 3,000. There are already a plenty of entry-level fitness trackers available in the market. Perhaps the most notable name among them is of Xiaomi Mi Band 2 which has an OLED display, heart rate monitor, and 20 day battery. At Rs 1,999, it’s a great option because it does pretty much everything right.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd