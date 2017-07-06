Honeywell Air Touch S Wi-Fi enabled smart air purifier launched in India for Rs 39,990

Honeywell Air Touch S can clean air of a room up to 300 sq feet in size in just 15 minutes Honeywell Air Touch S can clean air of a room up to 300 sq feet in size in just 15 minutes

Consumer electronics major Honeywell has launched Wi-Fi enabled air purifier Honeywell Air Touch S in India. The smart air purifier connects with ‘Honeywell Hplus’ app, available on both iOS and Android platforms.

Honeywell says that the major USP of Air Touch S is its scheduling feature. It allows users to remotely schedule the device ‘on’ for a future time directly from the mobile app, and can remotely monitor its functioning so that the room’s air is clean. It can clean the air in rooms up to 300 sq feet in size in just 15 minutes. The air purifier also has a 3D zero-blind-angle air flow design optimized for airflow to all corners of the targeted area.

Honeywell Air Touch S has a multi-layered filtration process. The grade 11 HEPA filter eliminates particles of size 0.3 micrometre or larger in diameter including PM2.5. Its microscopic allergens eliminating efficiency is 99 per cent.

The Honeywell Air Touch S looks sleek, and features drawer-type design for easy filter removal and replacement. The front panel features air quality LED display, which switches between red, yellow, and blue colour notification depending on the air quality inside the room.

The filter life of in Air Touch S is approximately 3,000 hours (depending on the pollution levels). The company claims that unlike all the other Wi-Fi air purifiers, Air Touch S shows real-time PM2.5 reading from the unit’s sensor and can tell you about remaining filter life on the app.

It uses smart sensors to remember mode of functioning before powering off. Honeywell says that the product goes easy on power consumption. It is said to utilise about 52W at highest fan speed and 7.5W at lowest fan speed.

Honeywell Air Touch S is available through Amazon and Croma in India. It is priced at Rs 39,990 and comes with a 12-month warranty.

