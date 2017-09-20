Honeywell launches Air Touch I8 and A5 air purifiers in India

Honeywell A5 White is available for Rs 11,490 while A5 Gold can be bough at Rs 12,990. Honeywell Air Touch i8 White or Air Touch i8 Gold can be bought at Rs 20,990 each. Honeywell A5 White is available for Rs 11,490 while A5 Gold can be bough at Rs 12,990. Honeywell Air Touch i8 White or Air Touch i8 Gold can be bought at Rs 20,990 each.

Honeywell has announced the launch of Air Touch I8 and A5 air purifiers in India. The devices come with pre-filter, HEPA filter, and the company’s patented HiSiv technology. There’s three-layer filter combination that helps in eliminating large dust particles, bacteria, harmful gases, and volatile organic compounds. Honeywell Air Touch I8 and A5 offer a PM2.5 removal efficiency of more than 99 per cent.

The touch panel in the two air purifiers offer features like variable fan speed, air quality indicator, child lock, and sleep mode. Other features include a 3D airflow, anti-fall design, and real-time ambient air pollution measurement.

“Most of us are unaware that indoor air pollution poses a serious health hazard. We want to educate people that staying indoors doesn’t necessarily mean the air you’re breathing is safe. However, there are affordable technologies available now to help tackle this issue, even more for those who need relief from respiratory ailments, asthma, allergies, and other long term breathing and health problems. The technology used in our products is recommended for homes by the Indian Medical Academy for Preventive Healthcare,” Vikas Chadha, president, Honeywell India, said.

Honeywell A5 White is available for Rs 11,490 while A5 Gold can be bough at Rs 12,990. Honeywell Air Touch i8 White or Air Touch i8 Gold can be bought at Rs 20,990 each. The air purifiers will be available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, and PayTM as well as via offline retail channels.

Honeywell also unveiled its public awareness-led campaign which talks about the relatively unknown hazards of indoor air pollution.

