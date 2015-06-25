HomeLane Kaleido: Virtual reality comes to Indian e-commerce in a cardboard box

Kaleido is based on Google Cardboard Kaleido is based on Google Cardboard

Finally, here is a practical use for virtual reality headsets. Online furnishing business HomeLane.com has launched a virtual reality-based device called the Kaleido based on Google Cardboard to provide an immersive VR experience to users. With the device users will be able to see how their kitchen, bedroom or living room looks with the products.

HomeLane.com’s co-founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer said the idea was to use technology to completely revolutionise how people furnish their dream homes. “We expect Kaleido to be a game changer in the home furnishing industry and make it dramatically convenient for a new home owner to decide on the perfect design, color and look for their dream home.”

The Kaleido is a part of HomeLane.com’s ‘showroom in a box’ philosophy and the company is trying to bring the emporium to the buyer’s doorstep by bridging the gap between imagination and reality.

HomeLane.com is the first home furnishing company in India to offer guaranteed installation in six weeks from order date, along with providing durable furnishing made of quality materials that come with a 5-year warranty.

The fixed furniture and home solutions market size is estimated to be $10 billion in the top 10 Indian cities. This market is growing at 20% CAGR.

