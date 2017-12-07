GOQii unveils new family healthcare plans, Tracker 3 fitness band

GOQii 3.0 has a multi-touch colour display with an improved sensor which detects heart rate variability (HRV). GOQii 3.0 has a multi-touch colour display with an improved sensor which detects heart rate variability (HRV).

GOQii 3 fitness tracker has been launched by the company, alongside new healthcare plans catered specifically to GOQii users and their family.

GOQii’s Smart Preventive Family Healthcare Plan aims to bring better health and lifestyle solutions for users, while additionally extending its services to family members as well. Consulting health experts are no longer limited to GOQii users.

“As our platform expands we are trying to fulfil the health care needs of an entire family instead of just an individual. There are a number of active players who have already enrolled their families on the platform for over two years. Based on this learning and experiences, we were prompted to introduce family care plans. We found that families who adopt healthy lifestyle together develop stronger family bonds and are more likely to accomplish their health goals,” Vishal Gondal, Founder & CEO, GOQii said.

The company introduced Games4Good, a puzzle-based game that helps the user improve cognitive skills, memory power and prevent brain disorders. The game is available on the GOQii app.

GOQii also launched its new fitness band, GOQii 3.0. It has a multi-touch colour display with an improved sensor which detects heart rate variability (HRV). The band also supports Presence Plus, a social fitness feature that encourages users to stay fit with friends and family. The company has announced that existing GOQii users can upgrade to the new fitness band, which comes out in January 2018, at no additional cost.

GOQii has partnered with major retails and pharmacy who specialise in health and fitness products like health supplements, snacks and medicines to launch the GOQii Health Store. Through the store, GOQii users can also make arrangements for their fitness diagnostics with Thyrocare.

GOQii has also launched its rewards program for all its users. GOQii Cash can be earned by users who actively use the GOQii platform and services, even if you connect with a health expert through GOQii. The reward points can further be redeemed to purchase products from the Store or to subscribe to additional services from GOQii.

GOQii’s Smart Preventive Family Healthcare Plans starts at Rs 1,999. People who enrol themselves for this service are also eligible to get Tax Savings under Sector 80D, the company said in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd