GoPro launches new Hero8 Black, Max 360 action cameras

GoPro, best-known for making action cameras, has launched two new products: the Hero8 Black and the Max. The Hero8 Black has a new design with the company’s signature mounting system and is 14 per cent lighter than the previous model. The GoPro Max, on the other hand, is a successor to the GoPro Fusion, and captures videos in 360-degree.

Aimed at Vloggers and pro filmmakers, the Hero8 Black can capture shots in 12MP with improved HDR, which delivers enhanced pictures and videos in low-light conditions. It has a new HyperSmooth 2.0 video stabilization, which dramatically improves stabilization and can capture pro-quality 4K videos as well as slow-motion videos in ultra-HD. The device is available for pre-order, with shipping set to begin on October 20. The GoPro Hero8 Black is priced at Rs 36,500.

Next up is the GoPro Max, which has two lenses and a touchscreen on the front. It has an ultra-wide camera that fits more of the scene at once, captures 5.6K videos in 360-degrees and comes with six microphones. The GoPro Max will start shipping internationally on October 24. It is priced at Rs 47,000.

GoPro has also introduced three modular add-ons with the new cameras. There’s a $50 light mode, an $80 display mode which has a 1.9-inch display that can fold front and back of the camera, and a Media mode which essentially allows you to attach both the display mode and light mode.

GoPro is facing tough competition in the action camera segment from DJI and Insta360. The new Hero8 Black and Max 360 action cameras are aimed at professional users like Vloggers, pro filmmakers and content creators.