GoPro Hero6 Black, Hero5, Hero5 Session prices slashed

GoPro HERO6 Black is powered by company’s GP1 processor and supports 4K60 as well as 1080p240 video. GoPro HERO6 Black is powered by company’s GP1 processor and supports 4K60 as well as 1080p240 video.

GoPro HERO6 Black is now available at a discounted price of Rs 37,000 in India. The company has slashed the price of the HERO6 Black by Rs 8,000 to celebrate the start of the New Year. The device was lauched in September last year at Rs 45,000. GoPro HERO5 will now be available at Rs 27,000, down from Rs 38,000 while HERO5 Session will sell at Rs 18,000. The HERO5 Session was announced by the company at Rs 29,500.

GoPro HERO6 Black

GoPro HERO6 Black is powered by company’s GP1 processor and supports 4K60 as well as 1080p240 video. It is compatible with GoPro app and people can make QuickStories as well. QuikStories is an app feature that lets users share short videos quickly. GoPro app automatically creates QuikStory videos.

GoPro HERO6 Black has a touch zoom, and the device is claimed to support three times faster offload speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi. HERO6 is waterproof up to 33-feet. It is compatible with Karma and existing GoPro mounts. Other features include RAW and HDR photo modes, voice control in 10 languages as well as support for sensors like GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

GoPro HERO5

GoPro HERO5 enables auto upload of photos and videos to GoPro Plus, which is a cloud subscription service that allows users to access, edit, and share content with either a mobile phone or computer. GoPro HERO5 is waterproof up to 33 feet and come with voice control as well as image stabilisation. The camera can also capture images and videos in a non-fish eye perspective as well as the wide-angle view. It can shoot RAW images, WDR photo modes, GPS and wide angle video/photo with linear view setting.

HERO5 Black includes a 2-inch touch display with one button control, upto 4k video-recording at 30 frames per second. HERO5 is capable of shooting images at 12 MP resolution. The camera is compatible with existing GoPro mounts, supports Stereo Audio Recording and Advanced Wind Noise Reduction. The camera also supports Professional-Grade Electronic Video Stabilization (EIS).

GoPro HERO5 Session

GoPro HERO5 Session camera has features similar to HERO5 aside from 10 MP photos. It also lacks the 2-inch Touch display and support for RAW images, WDR, and GPS.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd