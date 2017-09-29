GoPro HERO6 Black with 4K video support, Fusion unveiled: All you need to know

GoPro HERO6 Black supports 4K60 and 1080p240 video. It is compatible with GoPro app and people can make QuickStories as well. GoPro HERO6 Black supports 4K60 and 1080p240 video. It is compatible with GoPro app and people can make QuickStories as well.

GoPro has unveiled HERO6 Black along with its new waterproof, mountable 5.2K spherical camera called Fusion. HERO6 Black is powered by company’s GP1 processor which enables twice the video frame rates, improved image quality and video stabilization compared to previous HERO-series cameras.

QuikStories is an app feature that lets users share short videos quickly. All users need to do is transfer footage from GoPro to their phone and the GoPro app automatically creates QuikStory videos.

GoPro HERO6 Black has a new touch zoom, and the device is claimed to support three times faster offload speeds via 5GHz Wi-Fi. HERO6 is waterproof up to 33-feet. It is compatible with Karma and existing GoPro mounts. The company says that the new GoPro camera has an improved dynamic range as well as low-light performance.

Other features include RAW and HDR photo modes, voice control in 10 languages as well as support for sensors like GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope. Connectivity options include: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. GoPro HERO6 Black is available on GoPro.com as well as at select retailers at Rs 45,000.

“HERO6’s next-level image quality, video stabilization and three times faster QuikStories performance makes it a powerful storytelling extension of your smartphone. It’s never been easier to live it, and then share it… using a GoPro,” GoPro’s founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman said.



GoPro Fusion sells at $699.99 (Rs 45,000 approx) and it is currently available for pre-order on company’s website in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom and the European Union. GoPro Fusion will ship in November.

There's an OverCapture feature that allows to recapture and share spherical shots as a fixed perspective video. The device is waterproof up to 16-feet.

GoPro Fusion supports time lapse video as well as photo, night lapse and burst modes. It works with most GoPro mounts, and includes fusion grip mount. Fusion can be voice controlled in 10 languages. Sensors on the device include GPS, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, and Compass.



Additionally, GoPro introduced new mounts and accessories along with Follow mode for its Karma drone. The Follow feature allows Karma to automatically follow Karma Controller using GPS. There’s a new Watch feature automatically keeps the Karma Controller in frame while hovering in place. More new features include an expanded Cable-Cam auto-shot path and ‘Look Up’ camera tilt capability.

Shorty is a pocket-able extension pole and tripod, while The Handler is an updated floating handgrip with a quick-release mounting feature. The Bite Mount + Floaty is a bite mount with an easy-to-spot float.

