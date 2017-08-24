Google working on new Chromebook Pixel, mini Google Home: Report

Google might unveil a mini Google Home alongside a new Chromebook Pixel at Google’s October hardware refresh event. Google might unveil a mini Google Home alongside a new Chromebook Pixel at Google’s October hardware refresh event.

Google is busy preparing to launch a slew of devices at the company’s upcoming hardware refresh event, slated to happen on October 5. Not just the the Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 will be showcased for the first time, Google might also unveil a mini Google Home alongside a new Chromebook Pixel.

Android Police has obtained exclusive information from a source close to the company’s plan. The report claims Google is gearing up to release a new version of Chromebook Pixel and a mini variant of its smart speaker – Google Home. The publication’s source doesn’t provide any information about specs or features, but it’s likely to be Google’s much-hyped Project Bison.

Evidently, Project Bison is said to run Andromeda OS, which would merge the Google OS and Android platforms into one single entity. The Project Bison laptop was leaked a few months back, featuring a 12.3-inch display, 8GB or 16GB RAM, 64GB or 128GB storage, and an optional Wacom stylus that be would be sold separately. The laptop was designed to be slim in size, measuring under 10nm in terms of thickness.

Google intended to release the laptop with a “tablet” mode, similar to the Asus Chromebook Flip lineup of laptops. It’s possible that Google’s upcoming Chromebook Pixel could be a different product altogether. However, Android Police’s source is certain that the Chromebook Pixel will run on Chrome OS.

A miniature version of Google Home is strongly rumoured to be unveiled at the same event. It will be a smaller, cheaper version of Google Home, similar to Amazon’s Echo Dot. Google plans to launch a smaller version of Google Home to beat the Echo Dot, which is quite popular in the US market. Price and features of a mini Google Home are not known at the moment.

