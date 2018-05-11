Google to launch Pixel-branded smartwatch later this year: Report

Google is secretly working on a Pixel-branded smartwatch. Google is secretly working on a Pixel-branded smartwatch.

Google is secretly working on a Pixel-branded smartwatch, according to popular leaker Evan Blass. Citing a reliable source, Blass claims Google will debut a Pixel-branded smartwatch at its annual hardware event, which is slated to happen later this year. Apparently, it will launch the smartwatch alongside the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL and the second-generation Pixel buds. Separately, a report from WinFuture further hints at the arrival of Google’s first-ever smartwatch.

This is the first time we’re hearing that Google is working a smartwatch. The company recently branded its Android Wear to WearOS, which should be seen as an indication that the company is serious about the wearable segment. While Blass didn’t reveal the hardware of a Pixel-branded smartwatch, it is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform. Pankaj Kapida, Qualcomm’s senior wearables director, told Wearable that the company will launch the new chipset designed for smartwatches later this year alongside a “lead” device. There is an indication that that smartwatch could be none other than but a Pixel-branded smartwatch.

Besides the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, and second-gen Pixel Buds, a reliable source tells me — with high confidence — that Google’s fall hardware event will also introduce a Pixel-branded watch. Have a great summer! — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 10, 2018

Meanwhile, WinFuture is reporting that Google is working on not one, two but three Pixel-branded smartwatches. The devices are code-named “Lion”, “Triton” and “Sardine”. Evidently, Google is working on the devices and the smartwatches have reached the “second-level of design verification”. All three smartwatches will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 3100 platform – nicknamed “blackghost”.

Other than a Pixel-branded smartwatch, Google is also working on the third-generation Pixel smartphones as well as the second-generation Pixel buds. Last year, Google launched the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixelbook, Pixel Buds, Home Mini, and Clips camera at the dedicated hardware event.

