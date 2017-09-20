Google Pixelbook, Home Mini and new Daydream VR headset leaked ahead of October 4 launch

oogle is gearing up to launch a premium, top-end Chromebook, called “Pixelbook”, which could compete with Apple’s iPad Pro. oogle is gearing up to launch a premium, top-end Chromebook, called “Pixelbook”, which could compete with Apple’s iPad Pro.

Google is planning to launch a slew of new devices, including a high-end Chromebook , Home Mini smart speaker and a new Daydream VR headset. All these upcoming devices have been leaked ahead of the October 4 event.

Droid-Life posted images of the devices, and even shared the information on how much they will cost. The tech site claims that Google is gearing up to launch a premium, top-end Chromebook, called “Pixelbook”, which could compete with Apple’s iPad Pro. It looks like the software giant is ready to expand its Pixel branded lineup of devices, which so far has been limited to the smartphones.

The Pixelbook will be available in Silver. Spec-wise, one can expect 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants for $1,199 (or approx Rs 77,084), $1,399 (or approx Rs 89,942) and $1,749 (or approx Rs 112,444), respectively. It is said that the Pixelbook can be used as a tablet and will work with a Pixelbook Pen that costs $99 (or approx Rs 6364). The stylus will be sold separately. Google is apparently targeting the premium market with the upcoming Pixelbook.

Google is also preparing to take on Amazon Echo Dot, with the launch of a mini version of its popular Google Home smart speaker. We’ve been hearing about the Home Mini for a while now, and Droid-Life has shared the first image of the budget smart speaker. According to the report, Google Home Mini will cost $50 (or approx Rs 3214), the same as the Echo Dot in the US. It’s being claimed that the speaker will be made available in three colour options: Chalk, Charcoal and Coral.

Next up is a new version of the Daydream VR headset, which recently got a price cut in India. From the leaked pictures, the new VR headset doesn’t seem to be different from the original model, barring a few cosmetic changes. Evidently, the updated VR headset will cost $100 (or approx Rs 6429). In contrast, the original Daydream VR headset was launched at a price of $80 (or approx Rs 5143).

Google will also reveal the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 4, according to Droid-Life. Both smartphones will succeed the original Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones.

