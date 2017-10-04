Google Pixelbook features leaked ahead of launch, Home Mini speaker listed online

Google Pixelbook details have been revealed ahead of October 4 launch thanks to a reseller inventory page. Google is gearing up to launch Pixel 2, Pixel 2 smartphones along with Home Mini, Pixelbook, Pixel Pen, and Daydream View 2 tonight. 9to5Google first spotted the listing on Synnex, according to which Pixelbook will feature a 12.3-inch display, down from 12.85-inch in previous Chromebook Pixel devices.
Google Chromebook could be powered by Inter Core i5 chipset and it will come in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. Pricing is expected to start at $1199 for the base model and go up to $1,749 for the higher-end version. RAM configurations and detailed specifications are unclear at this moment. Additionally, Google is said to be working on a new pressure-sensitive stylus called Pixel Pen for Pixelbook.
In addition to Pixelbook features, the page also lists a device called Google Clips, details of which are unknown as of now. “It is categorized as a “computer accessory,” while the name suggests either a wearable or even camera device. Some sort of 360-camera accessory like Essential would be a possibility, or perhaps a clip-on camera like the Narrative,” reads 9to5Google report.
Previous reports suggest that Google Assistant could soon debut on Chromebooks. The high-end Pixelbook will likely sport a premium metal design, and users will be able to fold the device into a tablet. The Pixelbook is said to run on Chrome OS.
Separately, Google Home Mini was spotted on Walmart by Droid Life. Home Mini is a smaller version of Google Home launched last year, and it will compete with Amazon Echo Dot. The device will reportedly measure 4..53 x 4.53 x 4.72 inches and weigh less than one pound. According to the listing, Home Mini will be up for pre-order at $49, and it will go on sale starting October 19.
