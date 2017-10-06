Google Pixel Buds’ live translation feature exclusive to Pixel smartphones

Google Pixel Buds: That cool live translation feature only works on Pixel phones folks. (Source: Bloomberg) Google Pixel Buds: That cool live translation feature only works on Pixel phones folks. (Source: Bloomberg)

Google Pixel Buds were showcased the company’s Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL launch, and one of the cool features about the wireless earbuds was the live and real-time translation. Google even showcased how the featured worked with a flawless demo of the same. But it looks like this feature will be limited to just Google Pixel smartphones, according to reports.

The Verge had reported on the same. Google confirmed this to an Indian media group, which included indianexpress.com, after the launch of the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL phones in San Francisco as well. This is kind of a disappointment, but not surprising since Google would want to keep some exclusivity appeal for the Pixel phones and Pixel Buds.

The Pixel Buds are compatible with iOS devices as well (iOS 10 or higher) along with Android phones from 5.0 onwards. But in order to access the Google Assistant feature, a user will need an Android Marshmallow or higher smartphones. The Google Assistant is of course, an important part of the Pixel 2 as well as the original Pixel smartphones, and by keeping this feature of live translation limited to these phones, the company is boosting their appeal. Or at least hoping this will happen.

The Live-translation takes place in real-time and via Google Translate. A user can just activate the Google Assistant by pressing on the right ear bud and ask this to help with translating a particular language. The headphones will play out the translation in real-time to the other person and also playback the translated text to the user of the earbuds.

Google’s Pixel Buds connect via Bluetooth to a smartphone and come with their own charging case, which has a USB-C port. The on-board battery in the Pixel Buds is 120 mAh, while the box has 620 mAh. Pixel Buds are priced at $159 with three colour options: Black, Blue and White. The buds also have an in-built Microphone, Accelerometer as well.

