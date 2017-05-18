Google I/O 2017: Qualcomm unveils standalone Daydream VR headset powered by Snapdragon 835

Qualcomm has collaborated with Google to develop a Daydream standalone virtual reality headset reference design, powered by Snapdragon 835 VR platform. Qualcomm has collaborated with Google to develop a Daydream standalone virtual reality headset reference design, powered by Snapdragon 835 VR platform.

Qualcomm, at Google I/O 2017, announced it has collaborated with Google to develop a Daydream standalone virtual reality (VR) headset reference design, which will be powered by the Snapdragon 835 VR platform. The new device has been customised for tracking cameras as well as other sensors that use Google’s Tango-based tracking technology.

The highlight of Google’s new standalone mobile VR headset is its ‘inside-out tracking’, which won’t require a phone to work. Google announced its first Daydream compatible VR headset called the Daydream View in October. The search giant has been said to be working on its next-generation VR headset for more than a year – even before Daydream View was unveiled.

“The Daydream standalone headset reference design created in close partnership with Qualcomm will enable manufacturers to build a whole new category of VR devices,” said Clay Bavor, vice president, virtual reality, Google.

The VR headset will come with WorldSense technology for positional tracking as well. Google’s new Daydream headset will be available starting later this year.

“We are thrilled to once again work with Google and offer a powerful premium Snapdragon experience for devices on the Daydream platform,” said Keith Kressin, senior vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

“Our companies share the same vision: to make it possible for everyone to enjoy rich and immersive VR experiences on a smartphone device or a dedicated VR head-mounted display while being fully mobile, rather than being restricted by cables or limited to predefined rooms setup for outside-in tracking,” he added.

