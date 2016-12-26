Google Home unexpectedly stops playing music, report users

Google unveiled the Home in October as a challenger to Amazon Echo. Google Home is powered by Google Assistant. Google unveiled the Home in October as a challenger to Amazon Echo. Google Home is powered by Google Assistant.

Google’s new devices, which include the Pixel smartphones and Google Home speaker, aren’t exactly glitch-free. Users are taking to the company’s product forums to highlight some of the problems with these products. Earlier this week, users complained of their Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones freezing unexpectedly multiple times in a day. Now, Google Home users have reported the speaker stops playing music unexpectedly after a short period.

“..My core problem is Home just seems to stop in the middle of playing..,” wrote Sesha Duvvuri on Google Home Help Forum.

Users have reported Google Home unexpectedly stops playing music after after about 20 minutes. “If I ask to “resume” it tells me there’s nothing playing,”said Kaitlyn Mulholland. According to forum discussion, the issue surfaces when users play music using voice commands or cast music via other devices. Steve Ahlcrona points out she did not face the same issue while streaming through Google Home. Rebooting the device isn’t helping either.

The lack of a good Wi-Fi connection has been ruled out as the cause. “Wi-Fi is stable. No same problem with PC, Tablet & Phone. Something wrong with Google Home,” insists allmoney.ws, who posted on Google Home Help Forum. The discussion started almost a month and a half ago. However, it looks like Google Support team hasn’t found a solution to the problem yet.

Google’s Grace Yang simply said the company is looking into the matter. “We’re going to do further research on this matter, and I’ll be sure to keep you posted with the latest updates. Thanks for your patience,” Yang said.

Google unveiled the Home in October as a challenger to Amazon Echo. Google Home is powered by Google Assistant. Google announced that it was opening up the Assistant API for third-party developer, who can build ‘Actions’ for the Google Home speaker. Amazon Alexa already has third-party support, and can carry out a lot more commands than Google Home right now.

