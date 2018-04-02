Google Home speaker, Home Mini India launch soon, confirms company

Google Home and Google Home Mini speaker will launch in India soon, according to a tweet from the company. Google Home and Google Home Mini speaker will launch in India soon, according to a tweet from the company.

Google Home and Google Home Mini speaker will launch in India soon, most likely sometime next week. Google India’s tweet account put out a post confirming that the Home and Home Mini speaker are coming to India next. The tweet does not mention a date, though there is speculation it will be on April 9 or April 10. Google’s account tweeted, “Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon,” with a picture of both the speakers.

Google Home and Google Home Mini come in India after a long wait. Rival Amazon’s Echo speakers powered by the Alexa voice-assistant are already available in Indian market. Google Home mini was launched alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones in October 2017, while the Google Home was launched at the company’s annual developer conference I/O in May 2016. The Home speaker is coming to India nearly two years after its original launch.

It will be interesting to see the price of the Google Home and Home Mini speakers in India. Google Home starts at $129 in the US, which is approximately around Rs 8,400 on conversion. The smaller Google Home mini is much more affordable with a price of $49 which is nearly Rs 3,100 plus on conversion. We will have to wait and see how Google prices these Home speakers.

With the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, Google has gone for a online and offline store strategy and made the phones available in both channels.The Pixel 2 stores are visible in Croma, Reliance Digital, etc and other prominent offline stores. It remains to be seen if the company will follow a similar approach for the Home and Home Mini speaker as well.

Get ready to #MakeGoogleDoIt, at home too. Coming soon. pic.twitter.com/JuNvt3cpFE — Google India (@GoogleIndia) April 2, 2018

Google Home and Home mini will try and tap into the fledgling home speaker market in India. Currently Amazon’s entire series of Echo devices is available in India. Amazon’s speakers start at Rs 4,499 for the Echo, Rs 9,999 for Echo and Rs 14,999 for the Echo Plus variant. If Google goes for a lower pricing with its speakers it could be an advantage for the company. The capabilities and features of Google Home speakers in India will also determine their success and standing against Amazon rivals.

