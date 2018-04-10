Google Home Mini speaker launched in India: ACT Fibernet is giving one for free, here’s how

Google Home Mini speaker launched in India: ACT Fibernet is giving one for free and here is how one can claim it. Google Home Mini speaker launched in India: ACT Fibernet is giving one for free and here is how one can claim it.

Google Home Mini and Google Home speakers have been launched in the Indian market. The Home Mini speaker has a price of Rs 4,499 in India, while the bigger Home speaker has a price of Rs 9,999. Home Mini and Home are available on Flipkart for sale from today and will also be sold in offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, etc. Now, ACT Fibernet has announced special offers where users can get the Google Home Mini speaker for free.

Google Home Mini speaker: How to get for free with ACT fibernet

ACT Fibernet is Google’s Fiber broadband partner for the Google Home launch. ACT provides high-speed fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) connectivity and the company has partnered with Google to bundles special plans for its customers. Customers in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore can get a Google Home Mini for free along with their ACT connection.

Also read: Google Home, Home Mini speaker come to India: Everything you need to know

In Hyderabad, customers who are on the ACT GIGA network, which provides 1GBps speeds will get complimentary Google Home Mini with every connection. Hyderabad customers on the Incredible plan will get Google Home Mini as complimentary if they get 12 months subscription and pay for 10 months in one go. Finally, Hyderabad customers on A-Max1299, who take a 12 months subscription and pay for 11 months in on go, will get complimentary Google Home Mini speaker as well.

In Hyderabad, the ACT GIGA Plan starts at Rs 5,999 per month, the Incredible plan will cost Rs 1,999 per month, while the A Max 1299 will cost Rs 1,299 per month. Remember to claim the Google Home Mini speaker in the two cheaper plans users have to get 12 months subscription and pay a lump sum in one go.

Read more: Google Home first impressions: The early days of smart

In case of Bengaluru, ACT GIGA will come with free Google Home Mini. The other two plans which will include Google Home Mini speaker for free are Incredible and the Lightning plan. With Incredible plan, the cost is Rs 1,999 per month and users have to pay for 12 months. They will get two additional months of free service and the free Home Mini speaker. Lightning plan has a monthly rental of Rs 1,399 where users can pay for 12 months and get 1 additional free month of service along with the Mini speaker.

In Chennai, three plans come bundled with Google Home Mini speaker. These plans are Incredible, Thunder and Lightning. The plans have a rental of Rs 1,999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,299 respectively. All three plans will come with free Google Home mini speaker. Users will have to pay for 12 months of service. The Incredible plan offer includes one month of free internet data, while the Thunder plan also offers the same. Finally, coming to Delhi, the Platinum Promo Plan of Rs 999 per month will come with a free Google Home Mini speaker. Users will have to pay for 12 months in one go.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd