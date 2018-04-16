Google Home, Home Mini speaker: Services which work in India, launch offers and more

Google Home and Google Home Mini speaker in India: Here’s how to get the best offers and which services are compatible with the speakers. Google Home and Google Home Mini speaker in India: Here’s how to get the best offers and which services are compatible with the speakers.

Google Home and Home Mini speakers were launched in India last week at a price of Rs 9,999 and Rs 4,499 respectively. The smart speakers are powered by the Google Assistant and are available on Flipkart, which is the exclusive e-commerce platform. The Google Home speakers are also available in offline retail stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, etc. So what exactly is Google Home and Home Mini offering in India in terms of services? And also what are the launch offers like? Here’s a detailed look.

Google Home Mini free with ACT Fibernet

For those who decide to an ACT Fibernet connection in their house, they can claim a free Google Home Mini speaker worth Rs 4,499. The free Google Home mini offer is valid in the cities of Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Bangalore for ACT subscribers. ACT is offering the Home mini speaker free with select packages, and in some cases users will have to make an advance payment for the whole year in one go in order to get this free.

In Hyderabad, customers who opt for ACT GIGA network will get the speaker for free, and this is the plan with 1GB/s speed, though it starts at a high price of Rs 5,999 per month. There are also the Incredible plan and the AMax plan in Hyderabad, which have the free Google Home Mini speaker. The Incredible plan will cost Rs 1,999 per month, while the AMax’s price is Rs 1,299. But users will have to pay 10 and 11 months subscription in each case to get the free speaker.

In Delhi, ACT is offering Google Home mini speaker free with the Platinum Promo Plan, which is Rs 999 per month. Users will have to pay 12 months of fee to get Home Mini free. In Bengaluru, the ACT Giga plan, Incredible plan and Lightning plan will come with the Home Mini as complimentary. In Chennai, ACT is bundling the Google Home Mini speaker with its Incredible, Thunder and Lightning plans which cost Rs 1,999, Rs 1,499 and Rs 1,299 respectively.

Google Home, Home Mini and Reliance Jio offer

Reliance Jio also has a offer for Google Home buyers. Those who purchase the device from a Reliance Digital Store will get a JioFi device free with the Google Home speaker. The customers will get onboarded to their JioFi device at a Rs 149 recharge, though Prime membership will be an extra Rs 99. Jio will offer 100GB extra data instantly to the customer in their MyJio account in the form of 10 vouchers worth 10GB each.

Google Home, Home Mini: Google Play Music Saavn, Gaana and Netflix services

Google Home and Google Home Mini will offer Google Play Music free for the first six months. Google has also tied up with Gaana, which will offer ad-free services for six months. Saavn will have limited commercials on the product. Google Home and Google Home Mini can be used to play music as well, rather than just commanding Google Assistant to carry out some tasks. These services will be available on the Home speakers in India.

Users who have a Chromecast or Android TV in their home, they can call on Google Home to stream content on the Netflix, YouTube app. So a user will be able to command Google Assistant on Home speaker to carry out these tasks. Users will need a Chromecast to control this on their television sets.

Google Home, Home Mini: Support for Hindi, other Indian languages?

Google Home and Home Mini speaker only support English for now. Hindi support will come by the end of the year, according to the company. Other languages are a possibility in the future, though nothing is confirmed for now.

Google Home, Home Mini speaker: Home automation support

Google Home and Home Mini speakers can also be used to control home automation devices. In India not all of these devices are available. However, Philips Hue Light, which is the smart lighting solution from the company, will be supported by Google Home in India. Users will be able to control their Philips Hue lights via the Home speaker. Commands like Ok Google, dim the lights, turn lights on or off can be given to the Google Assistant.

