Google Home, Home Mini listed on Flipkart, India launch set for April 10

Google Home and Home Mini have been confirmed to launch in India on April 10, which is tomorrow. The e-commerce platform Flipkart has listed the smart speakers on its site revealing some key features and most importantly, the release date of Google Home and Home Mini in the country. This is the first time Google will launch its Assistant-powered smart speakers in India.

Both Google Home and Home Mini are capable of listening to your voice commands. For example, you can ask “What’s the weather in Delhi today” and Google knows the answer. They can be used to control your home, letting you turn the light on and off. Google Home and Home Mini are speakers at the end of the day – so yes, they will play music.

Google Home looks like a small vase with a fabric base and a rubber bottom. The Home has a touch-enabled panel on the top that can be used to change the volume, play and pause music or activate the Assistant with a tap. Google Home rivals Amazon’s Echo, which is available for Rs 9999. Google Home Mini, meanwhile, is roughly the size of a hockey puck, and appears to be a miniature version of Google Home. The Home Mini is equipped to do everything the standard Home can do – except, of course, provide high-quality audio. The Home Mini competes with Amazon’s Echo Dot Mini, which sells for Rs 4,499.

Google Home is priced at $129 (or approx Rs 8,392), while the Home Mini at $49 (or approx Rs 3,987). The search engine giant is holding the launch in India tomorrow, where it will share the smart speaker’s availability and final pricing.

