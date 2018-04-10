Google Home and Home Mini India launch live updates: Expected price, Flipkart sale and other news

Google Home, Home Mini India launch LIVE Updates: Follow Google Home, Home Mini India launch live blog for all the latest updates. The Assistant-powered Bluetooth speakers will make a debut in India today. Google Home, Home Mini India launch LIVE Updates: Follow Google Home, Home Mini India launch live blog for all the latest updates. The Assistant-powered Bluetooth speakers will make a debut in India today.

Google Home and Home Mini Bluetooth speakers India launch is set for today. The Google Assistant-powered speakers will be made available via Flipkart in India and the e-commerce site already has a page live for the devices. To recall, Google Home and Mini were unveiled at the company’s I/O 2016 conference and this is the first time that the search giant will launch its speakers in India. Both the devices were launched alongside Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.

As for the pricing, Google Home is priced at $129 in the US, which is around Rs 8,392 on conversion. Meanwhile, Mini is a more budget-friendly variant and costs $49 or Rs 3,987 approx. We expect the India pricing to be around the same, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Google Home and Mini speaker launch event will take place 11 AM IST in Delhi. Google does not have livestream for the event, though you can follow our live blog for all the latest updates.