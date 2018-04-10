Google Home and Home Mini India launch live updates: Expected price, Flipkart sale and other news
Written by Hansa Verma
| New Delhi |
Updated: April 10, 2018 10:42:16 am
Google Home and Home Mini Bluetooth speakers India launch is set for today. The Google Assistant-powered speakers will be made available via Flipkart in India and the e-commerce site already has a page live for the devices. To recall, Google Home and Mini were unveiled at the company’s I/O 2016 conference and this is the first time that the search giant will launch its speakers in India. Both the devices were launched alongside Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones.
As for the pricing, Google Home is priced at $129 in the US, which is around Rs 8,392 on conversion. Meanwhile, Mini is a more budget-friendly variant and costs $49 or Rs 3,987 approx. We expect the India pricing to be around the same, though we will have to wait for an official launch to know more. Google Home and Mini speaker launch event will take place 11 AM IST in Delhi. Google does not have livestream for the event, though you can follow our live blog for all the latest updates.
Live Blog
Home and Home Mini are Google's answer to Amazon Alexa-powered Echo speakers, which were recently made available in India. Amazon Echo is priced at Rs 9,999 while Echo Dot Mini sells for Rs 4,499. Google Home and Home Mini users can give the devices voice commands to play music, ask for weather, and more. Those who have smart lighting in the house can ask speakers to turn on and off the light as well. Google Home Mini is a button-sized speaker covered in fabric, while Home is a cylindrical speaker. The Home has a touch-enabled panel on the top that can be used to change the volume, play and pause music or activate the Assistant with a tap. Ahead of launch, interested users can register their interest in Google Home and Home Mini on Flipkart. Users will be notified once the speakers become available and India price in announced.
Google Home and Home Mini launch in India will take place today. Users can register their interest in the speakers by heading to Flipkart, which has already listed the devices. Google Home and Mini can be used to control Smart Home, play music, cast video, ask for weather, and more. Of course, Google Home will be priced higher, while the Home Mini price in India could be below Rs 4,000.