Google Home app reveals Assistant coming to Chromebooks

Google Assistant is coming to Chrome OS, according to a report from 9to5Google. A code hidden away in the Google Home app hints at the arrival of Google Assistant for Chromebooks. The Home app list support for Google Home, Allo, Android 6.0+, iOS 9.0, and now Chromebooks.

We’ve been hearing that Google Assistant is coming to Chromebooks for a while now. Earlier this year, in June, Chromeunboxed reported that Google’s next high-end Chromebook will include a button or keyboard shortcut to trigger the Google Assistant. This is the upcoming premium Chromebook which might be launched as the Pixelbook. According to Android Police, Google Pixelbook will come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

The Pixelbook will reportedly have a price tag of $1199 (or approx Rs 78,276) when it goes on sale. The device features a brand new design and a working stylus called “Pixelbook Pen”. Though there’s a still some debate about whether the Pixelbook will run Chrome OS or a Chrome OS and Android hybrid. Previous reports have claimed that Google has been developing a new operating system called Fuchsia that is being designed for “modern phones and modern personal computers”.

Google is holding its dedicated hardware event on October 4 in San Francisco, where it is likely to debut the Pixelbook with Google Assistant. Beyond the Pixelbook, the software giant is said to launch the Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Ultra Pixel, a mini size Google Home, and an all-new Daydream VR headset.

Would you be using Google Assistant on Chromebooks? Let us know in the comments section below.

