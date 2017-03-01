Google has no plans to make a new Pixel laptop: Report

Google has no plans for Chromebook Pixel 3 right now (Image credit: Amazon) Google has no plans for Chromebook Pixel 3 right now (Image credit: Amazon)

Looks like Google is done with its Pixel-branded laptop lineup. During the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Google’s senior Vice President for hardware Rick Osterlo, said that the company has “no plans” to make a Pixel-branded laptop He added that the existing Pixel laptops that were on the market have been sold out and Google isn’t making any additional units, reports Tech Crunch.

Google originally launched its first laptop in 2013. The Chromebook Pixel was a flagship device, running Google’s Chrome OS. It had a touchscreen display, a great keyboard and touchpad, and a price tag at par to a price of a premium MacBook. The second model arrived in 2015 with updated specifications and a slightly lower price. They weren’t really meant to grab the market share from Apple and Dell; instead, Google’s sole attention was to showcase the potential of Chrome OS.

But don’t expect Google to end supporting its Chrome OS . Osterlo says the Chrome OS will continue to serve as an alternative to Windows platform. “Chrome OS is a huge initiative in the company,” he said. “Google hasn’t backed away from laptops. We have the number two market share in the U.S. and U.K. — but we have no plans for Google-branded laptops.”

This isn’t surprising. When the Chromebook Pixel hit the market, there wasn’t any high-performing Chromebooks in the market. Now the situation has changed. You can buy top-end Chromebooks from third-party players like Samsung, HP, Asus and Dell.

Despite Google pulling from the notebook market, the Pixel name isn’t dead. Google’s Pixel-branded smartphones are apparently quite popular. The company also makes the Pixel C tablet which is based on Android Nougat and not the Chrome OS.

