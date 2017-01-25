Google for Education unveils two new Chromebooks with Wacom stylus

These Chromebooks can be shared with multiple students as each student’s profile/access remains different from another. These Chromebooks can be shared with multiple students as each student’s profile/access remains different from another.

Google for Education has unveiled two Chromebooks, that come with stylus and ‘world-facing’ or rear camera. The Chromebooks have been launched in the US. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 has a 11.6-inch touchscreen (1366 × 768 pixels), while Asus Chromebook C213 comes with a 360 degree hinge. The devices are designed for students and come with affordable Wacom styluses. Just like real pencil, the styluses come attached with an eraser to correct digital mistakes.

These Chromebooks can be shared with multiple students as each student’s profile/access remains different from another. Acer Chromebook Spin 11 offers a battery life of up to 10 hours. The Asus Chromebook C213 has a 11.6-inches touchscreen (1366 x 768 pixels) and battery life of up to 12 hours. The laptops are listed as ‘Coming Soon’ on the site, with management and support for $30.

Google has already announced every Chromebook announced in 2017 will come with pre-installed access to the Android Play Store, no updated required.

“All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future,” said Google, in a post on the Chromium project site. The move will directly benefit students, making the platform more useful for them. At least 60 Chromebooks are already on the list.

The lack of applications has been the biggest headache for millions of Chromebook users for so many years. When Chromebooks were first launched, they were limited to run web apps and Chrome browser extensions. In the US, Chromebooks have emerged as important devices, especially in the classroom. While budget Chromebooks were launched in India in 2015, we’ve not seen more of these devices hit the market for all of 2016. We’ll have to wait and see if Google and its OEM partners bring more Chromebooks to India in 2017.

