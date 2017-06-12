Google Daydream View VR headset launched in India for Rs 6,499

Google Daydream View VR headset is available through Flipkart in India Google Daydream View VR headset is available through Flipkart in India

Google has finally launched its Daydream View VR headset in India. The VR device is available starting today at Flipkart for Rs 6,499.

Google Daydream View VR headset comes with its own Daydream controller powered by Bluetooth. This small, yet powerful controller lets users interact with the virtual world. The Daydream View controller is packed with sensors that respond to a user’s movement and gestures. You don’t need to worry about losing the controller because there is a specially-created area within the headset in which you can keep the controller.

The Google Daydream VR headset works with Daydream-ready smartphones. The phone and headset have an auto-alignment system, so there is no need of extra cables or connectors. Google’s Pixel and Pixel XL are the first Daydream-ready phones. As of now, the headset is also compatible with two more phones – Moto Z and Moto Z Force. Google notes that it’ll soon expand the compatibility to Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well.

Google Daydream View include NYT VR, Guardian VR, The Turning Forest, Labster: World of Science, Netflix VR, Google Play Movies, Within, Fantastic Beasts, The Arcslinger, Wonderglade, Mekorama VR, Gunjack 2: End of Shift, Need for Speed No Limits VR, LEGO BrickHeadz Builder VR and many more apps and games.

With Google’s own YouTube VR, you can watch the entire library of videos on a virtual big screen and experience VR videos from creators. Additionally, you can use Street View to see curated tours of over 150 of the world’s popular tourist places like the Pyramids and the Taj Mahal. Lastly, Google Photos in Daydream View VR displays can showcase your 360 degree captures.

Priced at Rs 6,499, Google Daydream View VR is available through Flipkart. First 30 customers ordering the Google Daydream View VR & controller bundle will get Google Chromecast for free from e-commerce website, also first 50 customers will receive a Google Play Store Credit worth Rs 500.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd