Google could launch ‘Pixel Buds 2’ alongside Pixel 4 on October 15

Google will apparently launch the Pixel Buds 2 in the market, reports 9to5Google. According to “a source familiar with the plan”, the announcement will be made at the Made by Google event on October 15. The first Pixel Buds were launched alongside the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in 2017.

The original Pixel Buds weren’t great and felt rather ordinary. They come tethered together with a small wire and connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth. Perhaps the big highlight of the Pixel Buds was easy the access to Google Assistant and live translation feature.

The first Pixel Buds weren’t truly wireless and that worked against Google’s ambitious plans to dominate the headphones market. The $159 price was too high for a pair of earbuds that weren’t truly wireless, like Apple’s AirPods.

Although there is no confirmation just yet, the Pixel Buds 2 are likely to be truly wireless in nature. And it makes for Google to launch truly wireless earbuds, if it is serious about competing with Apple, Amazon and Samsung. What will also be interesting to see is whether Google plans to add noise cancellation capability in the second-generation Pixel Buds. Apple’s popular AirPods currently lack an active noise cancellation feature.

Full details will be shared by Google at its fall hardware refresh event on October 15. The good news is that Goggle is planning to introduce a ton of new devices at the Made by Google event, including the new Pixel 4 series, Pixelbook 2 and the all-new Home Mini smart speaker.