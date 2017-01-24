Google confirms all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps

The lack of applications has been the biggest headache for millions of Chromebook users for so many years. The lack of applications has been the biggest headache for millions of Chromebook users for so many years.

Google has announced that every single Chromebooks announced in 2017 will come with pre-installed access to the Android Play Store, no updated required. In a post on the Chromium project site, Google says that “All Chromebooks launching in 2017 and after as well as the Chromebooks listed below will work with Android apps in the coming future.” At least 60 Chromebooks are already on the list.

This news means all Chromebooks launched in 2017 will support the Google Play Store and Android apps. It will make the platform more vibrant than ever, especially for students. Moreover, the step will directly benefit many old Chromebook users who will gain the Play Store support and will be able to download apps and games.

Back in May 2016, Google made an announcement that a select few Chromebooks would support Android apps through Google Play store via an update. A few models, Google Chromebook Pixel 2015, Acer Chromebook Flip and Acer Chromebook R11 gained the Play Store support and the ability to run Android apps.

When Chromebooks were first launched, they were limited to run web apps and Chrome browser extensions. While Chromebooks are still not perfect, Google has been improving the Chrome OS platform and even adding new models. At CES 2017, Google and Samsung released Chromebook Plus and ChromeBook Pro. In addition, Google also launched the Acer Chromebook Flip C320CA. All these Chromebook are bound to get the Play store support and Android apps.

