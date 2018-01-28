Google Clips AI camera now up for pre-order, shipping starts February 27

Google Clips is an always-on camera that takes advantage of Google’s AI technology to capture the right moment. Google Clips is an always-on camera that takes advantage of Google’s AI technology to capture the right moment.

Google Clips, a pocket-sized camera that uses artificial intelligence, is all set to be made available from next month in the US. The lightweight smart camera can be pre-ordered for $249 (or approx Rs 15,832) and delivery will begin from February 27. There’s still no word yet on when Google plans to bring the AI-focused camera to India.

Originally announced at the company’s Pixel 2 event in October, Clips is an always-on camera that takes advantage of Google’s AI technology to capture the right moment. Google Clips is smart, thanks to its “Moment IQ” that is intelligent enough to recognise good lighting and framing. The Clips essentially looks for specific moments – and it automatically learns to get smart over time. Once turned on, the camera will always be watching and waiting to capture. Given that the Clips is an always-on camera, people might refrain from using it due to privacy concerns. Google, however, says it has added a few security features inside the camera to address these privacy concerns. For instance, the camera will have a light on when it’s recording or capturing a video or image.

Google Clips is designed to automatically capture moments you might otherwise miss. The Clips has a 12MP sensor and a 130-degree field-of-view lens, and takes photos at 15 frames per second (fps). At the moment, Google Clips compatibility is fairly limited. It is currently compatible with the Pixel 2 and Pixel lineup, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S8.

