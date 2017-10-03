Google Assistant could be coming to Chromebooks soon: Report

As Google prepares to launch the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL tomorrow, they might also offer users wider access to their Assistant. (File Photo) As Google prepares to launch the Pixel 2 and the Pixel 2 XL tomorrow, they might also offer users wider access to their Assistant. (File Photo)

Google is gearing up to launch Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 Xl smartphones at its October 4 event in San Francisco. Google is also expected to introduce its high-end Chromebook called the Pixelbook at the event. Now a report in 9to5Google has indicated that Chromebooks could soon have support for the Google Assistant.

According to the 9to5Google report, there are multiple references in the Google Home app about how some applications could work with Chromebooks. Google’s Chrome OS already supports Android apps now and adding the Assistant seems like the next logical step. Apple’s Macs already have Siri on them, though this was introduced with macOS Sierra in 2016. In contrast, Microsoft’s Windows 10 has had support for Cortana, their own voice assistant for sometime now.

With Google Assistant being a key feature of the Android smartphones, especially the upcoming Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL as well as the current Pixel series, it makes sense for Google to expand this. Google Home speaker is also powered by the voice assistant as well. Assistant is how Google sees people interacting with their phones, devices in the future and it will try and make sure that most of its hardware can support this one crucial feature.

According to leaks, the upcoming Pixelbook will sport a flexible metal body and it will allow users to switch between the tablet and laptop mode. It will also feature a pressure sensitive stylus, dubbed “Pixel Pen”, though users will have to purchase this separately. The Pixelbook will come with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage variants, according to reports.

Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, a new Home speaker and DayDream VR headset are likely to be revealed at the event. Leaked images of the Pixel 2 series have indicated the dual-tone glass and aluminium design is here to stay, and the phones will continue with their premium price tag as well.

