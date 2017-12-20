Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker with built-in GPS launched in India: Price, specifications

Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker features an advanced heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker features an advanced heart rate monitor and built-in GPS.

Garmin Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker has been launched in India, featuring an advanced heart rate monitor and built-in GPS. The new fitness-focused smart activity tracker, priced at Rs 15,990, is available in a slate colour option. Users will be able to buy Garmin’s latest activity tracker from Amazon India and selected stores of Croma, Reliance Digital, Helios and Garmin Kiosks in Delhi-NCR.

Made for fitness junkies, the Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker is water-resistant, so swimmers don’t have to worry leaving it on their wrists in a pool. The Vivosport is also one of the first activity tracker with built-in GPS, claims the company. Garmin says the activity tracker has a battery life of 7 days, which is something exceptional about the Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker. Also, like many activity trackers, the Vivosport Smart Activity Tracker too comes with the heart rate monitor. It has also got a touchscreen display and there are no buttons anywhere.

In addition to the standard tracking abilities (calories burned, distance, speed, steps and all-day stress levels), it also keeps a track on all your activities such as walking, running, strength training, and cardio workouts. Not just that, the activity tracker doubles as a notifier when connected to a companion smartphone via a stable Bluetooth connectivity.The fitness tracker pairs with the Garmin connected app available for Android and iOS.

Garmin’s new Vivosport activity tracker competes against the Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro, a GPS-enabled advanced fitness tracker. The latter activity tracker is armed with a number of fitness-oriented features, along with a curved Super AMOLED display. Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro costs Rs 13,590 in the Indian market.

