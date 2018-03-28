Garmin Vivomove HR smartwatch launched in India at Rs 15,999: Specifications and features

Garmin Vivomove HR also showcases the steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and heart rate. Garmin Vivomove HR also showcases the steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and heart rate.

Garmin has launched its Vivomove HR Analog Digital smartwatch in the Indian market. Garmin Vivomove HR ship with in-built wellness feature. The hybrid watch features a crystal touchscreen with a discreet display. This means the precision hands that show time dynamically move away when users swipe through their messages, heart rate, and other features.

Garmin Vivomove HR monitors heart rate as well. The wellness monitoring tools include all-day stress tracking and relaxation timer that helps the user manage stress levels. The watch also showcases the steps taken, calories burnt, distance travelled, and heart rate. Users will not need to start or stop their activity timer each time they begin walking.

Vivomove HR has is said to last up to five days in smart mode and up to two weeks in watch mode. The smartwatch comes with intelligent features such as smart notifications, weather, find my phone, music control and find my watch. Compatible with iPhone, Android, and Windows, the Vivomove HR can be bought in black colour variant and large size at Rs 15,999. The device is currently available at select Helios stores.

“We are very happy to announce the launch of Vivomove HR in India. A unique feature of Vivomove HR is that the watch hands dynamically move out when you interact with the touchscreen and then move back to the correct time when you are done. It is sure to win the heart of fitness enthusiasts who don’t like to compromise on fashion,” Ali Rizvi, National Sales Manager Garmin India said in a press statement.

