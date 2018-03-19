Garmin Vivofit 4 fitness tracker with 1-year battery life launched in India: Price, specifications

Garmin Vivofit 4 fitness tracker can last a year on a single charge. (Image credit: Garmin) Garmin Vivofit 4 fitness tracker can last a year on a single charge. (Image credit: Garmin)

Garmin has launched the Vivofit 4 activity in the Indian market. The low-cost fitness tracker is designed to track steps, distance, calories burned, and sleep. Garmin Vivofit 4 can be purchased on Amazon India in Black, White and Black Speckle at a price of Rs 4,999 and it comes in two sizes – Regular and Large.

The highlight of the Garmin Vivofit 4 is its battery life. The activity tracker promises to last a year on a single charge. That’s because it uses a coin cell battery, which means you don’t have to replace the battery before a year. Otherwise, the Vivofit 4 is a regular fitness tracker with a small 11×11 mm display with 88×88 pixel resolution. Being an activity tracker, it can classify various activities like cycling, running, swimming and more. You do not have to manually stop your activity, as the device is powered by MoveIQ technology that automatically captures and classify the activity. Plus, the Vivofit 4 also tell you the time.

Vivofit 4 easily syncs with Bluetooth and connects to the smartphone through compatible apps for Android and iOS. With the app, users can customise the Vivofit 4 with various watch faces, custom faces, and personalised texts. Vivofit 4 is water-resistant, meaning it can be worn while swimming. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with a heart rate scanner.

Vivofit 4 competes with Huawei Band 2 and Timex Blink smart band. The latter fitness band is priced in the vicinity of Rs 5000.

