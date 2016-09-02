Garmin Virb Ultra 30 ‘action camera’ with 3-axis OIS launched at $499

Garmin Virb Ultra 30 brings some extremely useful features like 3-axis optical image stabilisation and voice control Garmin Virb Ultra 30 brings some extremely useful features like 3-axis optical image stabilisation and voice control

Garmin has announced the launch of its Virb Ultra 30 waterproof action camera capable of recording Ultra HD footage at 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. Virb Ultra 30 is designed to be small and lightweight and be rugged enough for most adventure videography. The camera is capable of recording slow motion video at 720p and 240 frames per second. It can also take still images at 12MP.

Virb Ultra 30 brings some extremely useful features like 3-axis optical image stabilisation and voice control. The action camera features a touchscreen LCD display that will also work when the camera is encapsulated in the waterproof case that ships with it. The onboard GPS will automatically gather G-Metrix data. The high-sensitivity microphone is claimed to record good audio even when secured in the waterproof case.

“One of the best things about the VIRB Ultra 30 is how easy it is to use, you can actually tell the camera to start and stop recording,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of worldwide sales. “Whether you’re an action guru or novice, the ready-to-use VIRB Ultra 30 will simplify the way video is captured, edited and shared.”

Virb Ultra 30 is equipped with a microSD card slot. Saying “Ok Garmin, start recording” will start a video recording or by saying “Ok Garmin, remember that,” the camera will tag the moment in the recording. Garmin Virb app will allow users to share videos in real-time by streaming live to YouTube. It will also upload videos on social media sites like Facebook. You can also transform your phone into a Wi-Fi remote for the camera.

Garmin Virb Ultra 30 is now globally available through Amazon. It is priced at $499 (approx Rs 33,000) on Amazon.com.

