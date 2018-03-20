Energy Sistem to launch full bouquet of audio devices in India from this month

The company, which will enter India in partnership with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, will have a product portfolio of over 40 headphone (Bluetooth and wired), Bluetooth speakers and tower system models. The company, which will enter India in partnership with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, will have a product portfolio of over 40 headphone (Bluetooth and wired), Bluetooth speakers and tower system models.

Spanish technology company Energy Sistem will launch its range of personal audio devices in India with an eye on the value for money segment. The company, which will enter India in partnership with Alchemie Commerce Private Limited, will have a product portfolio of over 40 headphone (Bluetooth and wired), Bluetooth speakers and tower system models.

Energy System devices will try to offer value for money devices at more affordable price tags. The company already has a good presence in Europe, North Africa and Latin America. “We wants to have a mixed strategy of online and offline along with exploring the corporate gifting segment,” managing director K Sunil told indianexpress.com. In a release, Country manager Natalia Ovsyannikova said Energy Sistem aims to create quality products to make users’ daily lives easier and allow them to enjoy their music whenever and wherever they like.

“We are confident that Energy Sistem will create a long-lasting relationship with its customers in India. While the industry is estimated to be at Rs 3,000 crore, we expect to reach revenue of Rs 250 crores by 2020,” she added. Ujjwal Sarin, director with Alechemie Commerce Private Limited, said music was becoming an increasingly personal experience and the products from Energy Sistem will try to cover all these touch points and use cases with something for every type of user. “We will also play heavily on the style quotient.”

Details of the product range, priced between Rs 1,499 and Rs 24,999, is expected to be announced in the coming week. The brand provides 12 months of replacement warranty.

