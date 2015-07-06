LAUNCH: Fujifilm Instax WIDE 300 camera for Rs 9500

Fujifilm Instax WIDE 300 has now been launched in India. (Source: Fujifilm)

Fujifilm Instax WIDE 300, a camera in the Instax series by the company, has been launched in India for Rs 9500. The Instax WIDE 300 has close-up lens for shots up to 40 cm from the subject.

In addition to this, it has an Automatic flash for low light shooting, fill-in flash by flash on button which Fujifilm says enhances the photo using the back lighting. Modeled on a Polaroid camera, it will instantly print photos that a user takes. Users will have to buy the film for the camera separately at Rs 1,315 per unit.

It also has an Lighten and Darken control to tweak exposure. The Instax WIDE 300 has a Tripod socket as well, Focal Zoom Dial (90 cm – 3 m). It has a capacity of 10 film packs. It weighs 612 g.

