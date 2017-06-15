Fujifilm Instax mini 9 instant camera launched at Rs 5,999, comes with selfie mirror

Fujifilm Instax mini 9 comes in five trendy colours in India Fujifilm Instax mini 9 comes in five trendy colours in India

Fujifilm India has launched its new ‘Instax mini 9’ instant camera in India. The Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 joins the Instax family along with mini 25, mini 70, mini 90, Wide 300 and mini hello kitty.

The Instax mini 9 shares the same design and easily functionality as its predecessor Instax mini 8. The company says that Instax mini 9 is especially designed with keeping needs of the selfie lovers. The instant camera comes with a selfie mirror, close to the lens, to achieve the best angle. It uses Fuji’s Instax mini film cartridges to print 62 x 46mm sized photos.

The compact instant camera weighs only 307 grams without batteries, strap and film pack. It uses two AA-size 1.5V alkaline batteries, which can take about 100 shots and print approximately 10 Instax 10-sheet film packs. It takes about 90 seconds (varies depending on the ambient temperature) to develop a film. Fuji says that it has 5 minutes of auto power off time.

Commenting on the occasion, S.M.RAMPRASD, HOD- Image Capturing, Fujifilm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Our Instax range is a unique product, the only one of its kind that enables users to create instant photos that can remain with them forever. Our Instax range of cameras has gained huge popularity over the years. The Sales Volume Trend for Instax has crossed 6.6 Million units globally in FY 2016 which clearly indicates its success worldwide. We are very excited to welcome our new iconic camera – the Instax mini 9 into the Instax family equipped with upgraded technology and advanced features. The new product has been designed keeping in mind the ever changing preferences of the Indian youth, offering unique features to complement the needs of these young customers.”

Fujifilm Instax mini 9 comes in five trendy new colors, “Flamingo Pink”, “Lime Green”, “Cobalt Blue”, “Smoky White” and “Ice Blue”. It is priced at Rs 5,999 and will go on sale soon via offline as well as online retail channels.

