Fossil Misfit Vapor smartwatch launched in India at price of Rs 14,995

Fossil-owned Misfit has launched its Vapor smartwatch in India. Misfit Vapour will be Flipkart exclusive. Additionally all the new range of upcoming smartwatches from Misfit will also be sold on the e-commerce platform. Misfit Vapor is a touchscreen smartwatch powered by Android Wear 2.0 and is priced at Rs 14,995.

In terms of features, Misfit Vapor has built-in music, real-time location, activity tracking, and an optical heart-rate sensor as well. It will give users access to Google Play Store apps and users can rely on the “OK Google” command to carry out tasks on the Misfit Vapor. The company says the watch will play songs even if the Android phone to which it is linked is not around

Misfit Vapor will also let users customise watch faces, show glanceable information from their favourite apps. They can even customise their watch face with app shortcuts as well. On the fitness side, Misfit Vapor will show calories, pace, distance, and heart-rate for their runs, walks, and bike rides. All other stats and information will be compatible with Google Fit.

The Misfit Vapor watch will also support apps like Foursquare, Google Fit, Google MapsTM, Google PlayTM Music, Lifesum, Google Messenger, Runkeeper, Runtastic, Strava, Uber. Since this is an Android Wear 2.0 watch, Google Assistant is built-in. Users can rely on the ‘Ok Google’ command to start navigation to a destination, setup reminders to call someone, etc.

In terms of specifications, Misfit Vapor has a 1.39-inch full round AMOLED display at 326 pixels per inch PPI, Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB storage. The watch has Bluetooth, WiFi and is water resistant till 50 metres. The smartwatch comes with an in-built accelerometer, altimeter, gyroscope, optical heart rate sensor, GPS, and microphone.

There’s also a touch bezel to allows users to browse Vapor’s menu of watchfaces and applications, and respond to notifications. The Misfit Vapor is 44mm in size with satin-finished stainless steel casing and will come in Jet Black or Rose Gold colour options. It will work with any phone running Android 4.3 or iOS 9 or higher.

