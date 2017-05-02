Flipkart Summer Shopping Days: Top deals on Lenovo K5 Note, Oppo F1s, Apple Watch Series 1 and more

Flipkart has announced its ‘Summer Shopping Days’ sale from May 2 to May 4, offering deals on mobile phones, laptops, appliances, wearables and more. Flipkart has announced its ‘Summer Shopping Days’ sale from May 2 to May 4, offering deals on mobile phones, laptops, appliances, wearables and more.

Flipkart has announced its ‘Summer Shopping Days’ sale from May 2 to May 4, offering deals on mobile phones, laptops, electronic devices, appliances, wearables and more. Mid-budget smartphones like Moto X Play, Yu Yunicorn, Samsung On 7, Lenovo P2 as well as high-end phones including Google Pixel, iPhone 6, Samsung C9 Pro and Vivo V5s are up for grabs during the sale.

Flipkart is offering deals on smart wearables as well which include Apple Watch Series 1 42mm, Fitbit Charge HR, Samsung Gear S2, Asus Zenwatch 3 and more. Coming to tablets, the new Apple iPad can be bought at no cost EMI, while Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Tab A etc get discounts.

Let us take a look at the top offers on smartphones, tablets and smart wearables on the day 1 of Flipkart ‘Summer Shopping Days’:

Oppo F1s (64GB) gets 5 per cent off and can be now bought at Rs 17,990. The smartphone is available in gold, grey and rose gold colour options. The gold colour variant is slightly cheaper at Rs 17,149.

Lenovo P2 3GB RAM option can now be bought at Rs 13,999. It gets 17 per cent off. The 4GB RAM variant is available at Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 32GB ROM and 64GB ROM options are available at Rs 14,900 and Rs 16,900 respectively.

Moto Z (64GB) in black or white colour variant can be bought at Rs 39,999. Flipkart is offering an extra Rs 25,000 off on exchange.

LYF Earth 1 (32GB) in white colour option gets the maximum Rs 12,500 off and is now available at just Rs 6,999.

Moto X Play (16GB, Black) gets 29 per cent off and is now available at Rs 11,999. The 32GB, white colour option can be bought at Rs 13,499. Moto X Play (32GB, Black) with Turbo Charger gets 7 per cent off . The combo can be bought at Rs 17,499.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Note 64GB and 32GB get 3 per cent and 4 per cent off respectively. The two variants can be bought at Rs 12,999 and Rs 11,999 respectively.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (64GB) in black and white colour options are available on Rs 16,399 and Rs 17,495 respectively.

Google Pixel 32GB variant in very silver or quite black colour options can be bought at Rs 57,000. The 128GB option is available at Rs 76,000. Users will gets up to Rs 23,000 off on exchange.

Apple iPhone 6 (16GB) in Space Grey colour variant gets 18 per cent off and is now available at Rs 29,990.

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 1 (42mm) gets 7 per cent off and is now available at Rs 23,900. Flipkart is offering up to Rs 4,000 off on exchange.

Samsung Gear Fit 2 can be bought at Rs 8,990 (40 per cent off).

Fitibit Charge HR gets a flat 50 per cent off and is available at Rs 7,495.

Motorola Moto 360 Sport can now be bought at Rs 13,999 opposed to its original price of Rs 19,999.

Tablets

Apple iPad 32GB 9.7-inch with Wi-Fi gets 3 per cent off and is available at Rs 27,900. The Wi-Fi+4G model can be bought at Rs 46,900 (2 per cent off).

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Pro(Wi-Fi+4G) is available at Rs 37,900.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (Wi-Fi+4G) gets 7 per cent off and is available at Rs 16,500.

