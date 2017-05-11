Flipkart launches Samsung 32 inch Basic Smart TV, ahead of Big 10 sale

Flipkart has announced the launch of Samsung 32-inch Basic Smart TV, which will be available during platform’s Big 10 sale. Flipkart has announced the launch of Samsung 32-inch Basic Smart TV, which will be available during platform’s Big 10 sale.

Flipkart has announced the launch of Samsung 32-inch Basic Smart TV, which will be available during platform’s Big 10 sale. A part of Samsung’s Make in India initiative, the TV will be available at Rs 29,999. Additionally, Flipkart users will get a discount of Rs 1,000 during the Big 10 sale.

Flipkart is offering Rs 750 off on Tata Sky DTH Connection during its 5-day sale, which starts on May 14 and ends May 18. Other offers include Rs 8,000 off on exchange, no cost EMI up to 12 months on Bajaj FinServ and all credit cards.

“Our partnership with Samsung has been one of the most successful, and this has enabled Flipkart to bring world-class electronics products to our customers at unbelievable prices, and bolster our leadership position in the category,” Sandeep Karwa, Head of Consumer Electronics and Large Appliances, Flipkart said.

Samsung 32-inch Basic Smart TV comes with features such as screen mirroring feature, that allows users to mirror content from a smartphone onto the television wirelessly. Using the Bluetooth 2-way audio feature, users can pair their smartphones via Bluetooth, and make the TV a Bluetooth speaker.

Samsung’s latest TV comes with Smart Convergence feature, which allows users to share content (video/audio/ image) from their mobile phone to the TV without an internet connection. With Smart Share feature, users can wirelessly share content between their smartphones and USB via the TV.

Other features of Samsung 32-inch Basic Smart TV includes Full HD resolution, Dolby Digital Plus, Screen and Sound capture mode, and Wide colour enhancer (Plus).

